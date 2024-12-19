IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Tulkarm terrorist network head in earlier drone strike

In a joint IDF and ISA operation earlier on Thursday, one of the heads of the Tulkarm terrorist network, Tarek Doush, was eliminated in a strike by an IDF aircraft, the military confirmed on Thursday evening.

Over the past year, Tarek recruited numerous terrorists, armed and funded by Iran and by Lebanese terror operatives with relations to the Maqdah family, to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israelis.

The terrorist network led by Tarek carried out multiple shooting attacks against IDF soldiers, as well as shooting attacks against checkpoints and communities near the Judea and Samaria security fence in the area of Tulkarm. Additionally, the terrorist network planned to execute terrorist attacks in Israeli territory.

Along with Tarek, the terrorist Dossam Awfi, a significant military operative in the Tulkarm terrorist network, was also eliminated together with two additional terrorists.121:39