Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches

By REUTERS

A spending bill backed by Donald Trump failed in the US House of Representatives on Thursday as dozens of Republicans defied the president-elect, leaving Congress with no clear plan to avert a fast-approaching government shutdown that could disrupt Christmas travel.

The vote laid bare fault lines in Trump's Republican Party that could surface again next year when they control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Trump had pressured lawmakers to tie up loose ends before he takes office on Jan. 20, but members of the party's right flank refused to support a package that would increase spending and clear the way for a plan that would add trillions more to the federal government's $36 trillion in debt.

"I am absolutely sickened by the party that campaigns on fiscal responsibility," said Republican Representative Chip Roy, one of 38 Republicans who voted against the bill.

FAA banning drone flights over New Jersey, New York sites
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 04:58 AM
Blinken: Ceasefire should 'logically' happen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 04:56 AM
Iraqi foreign minister: 'ISIS is expanding its areas of control'
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 04:38 AM
Biden to meet with Pope Francis in January
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 01:06 AM
US troops in Syria are more than twice as many as stated
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 12:29 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Tulkarm terrorist network head in drone strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 09:42 PM
Former UK Labour minister Mandelson picked by Starmer as US ambassador
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 09:37 PM
Top US diplomat Barbara Leaf to head to Damascus - report
By WALLA!
12/19/2024 09:23 PM
PMO Hostage Admin. on deal progress: Conditions have improved, we're hoping for a breakthough
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/19/2024 09:10 PM
Pakistan developing missiles that eventually could hit US
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 08:56 PM
Northern Project Coordinator addresses return of northern evacuees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 08:04 PM
Iraq sends nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers back home
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 06:33 PM
Shin Bet involved in investigation of Jerusalem resident stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 04:27 PM
Only UN Peacekeepers should be in Golan Heights DMZ, Guterres
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 04:23 PM
Halevi, IDF officials to conclude Oct. 7 eve military probe on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 04:22 PM