Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein claimed that ISIS was expanding its control after Bashar Assad's fall, Sky News Arabic reported early Friday morning."ISIS is expanding its areas of control and reorganizing its ranks using weapons it seized as a result of the collapse of the Syrian army," he said.
Iraqi foreign minister: 'ISIS is expanding its areas of control'
By YUVAL BAGNO , MOSHE COHEN12/20/2024 09:41 AM
