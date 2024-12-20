Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA, the UN refugee agency for Palestinians, and plans instead to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza via other channels, the Nordic country's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, told Swedish TV4 on Friday.
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency, minister says
