Bathing is prohibited at Tel Aviv beaches due to contamination caused by runoff water from the main roads, the Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

This includes beaches that are normally open during the winter season - Givat Alia, Geula, Bograshov, Gordon, Tel Baruch, The Separated Beach, and Tzuk Tzafon.

Herzliya beaches open during the winter season - Hof Hasharon and Akkadia Tzafon - are likewise prohibited for bathing due to pollution following the rain.