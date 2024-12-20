Jerusalem Post
Lapid to police: Allow Kaplan hostage protest or face legal challenges

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yair Lapid wrote a letter to Police Commissioner Danny Levy questioning the police's decision to "thwart" planned demonstrations on Kaplan in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Lapid stated he wondered whether the police's decision "stems from directives from above or the influence of the Prime Minister's Office."

"Hundreds of thousands of patriotic citizens wish to take to the streets to defend democratic values, to cry out on behalf of the families of the hostages, and to protect the laws you are entrusted with. These citizens represent the best face of this country."

He called on the police to "find a solution that allows the protest and the setup of the stage as customary."

Lapid added that he would turn to "legal avenues" if this did not happen.

A 55-year-old man pronounced dead following violent incident in Negev
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 11:05 AM
Bathing prohibited on Tel Aviv, Herzliya beaches due to pollution
By YUVAL BAGNO , MOSHE COHEN
12/20/2024 09:41 AM
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency, minister says
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 09:05 AM
Cabinet not presented with details on Yemen strikes, did not approve it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 08:54 AM
Israelis in West Bank set fire to mosque, graffiti 'revenge' on building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 08:51 AM
Lawsuit alleges US failed to evacuate Palestinian Americans in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 05:09 AM
FAA banning drone flights over New Jersey, New York sites
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 04:58 AM
Iraqi foreign minister: 'ISIS is expanding its areas of control'
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 04:38 AM
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 03:51 AM
Biden to meet with Pope Francis in January
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 01:06 AM
US troops in Syria are more than twice as many as stated
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 12:29 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Tulkarm terrorist network head in drone strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 09:42 PM
Former UK Labour minister Mandelson picked by Starmer as US ambassador
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 09:37 PM
Top US diplomat Barbara Leaf to head to Damascus - report
By WALLA!
12/19/2024 09:23 PM
PMO Hostage Admin. on deal progress: Conditions have improved, we're hoping for a breakthough
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/19/2024 09:10 PM