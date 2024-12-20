Lapid to police: Allow Kaplan hostage protest or face legal challenges

Yair Lapid wrote a letter to Police Commissioner Danny Levy questioning the police's decision to "thwart" planned demonstrations on Kaplan in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Lapid stated he wondered whether the police's decision "stems from directives from above or the influence of the Prime Minister's Office."

"Hundreds of thousands of patriotic citizens wish to take to the streets to defend democratic values, to cry out on behalf of the families of the hostages, and to protect the laws you are entrusted with. These citizens represent the best face of this country."

על רקע ניסיונות המשטרה לסכל את ההפגנות בקפלן במוצאי שבת הקרוב, פניתי למפכ״ל המשטרה, דני לוי, בדרישה להנחות את אנשיו למצוא פתרון לקיום ההפגנה, לפני פניה לערכאות נוספות. בפנייה נכתב: התנהלות המשטרה בהקשרי הקמת הבמה וארגון ההפגנה בתל אביב אינה ברורה לי ואני תוהה אם היא מגיעה… pic.twitter.com/NMmUbdUD3B — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) December 20, 2024

He called on the police to "find a solution that allows the protest and the setup of the stage as customary."

Lapid added that he would turn to "legal avenues" if this did not happen.