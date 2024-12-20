Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Large-scale refugee returns could overwhelm Syria, UN migration agency chief warns

By REUTERS

Large-scale returns of refugees to Syria could overwhelm the country and even stoke conflict at a fragile moment following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, the head of the UN migration agency told reporters on Friday.

"We believe that millions of people returning would create conflict within an already fragile society," said Amy Pope, director-general of the International Organization for Migration, told a Geneva press briefing after a trip to the country. "We are not promoting large-scale returns. The communities, frankly, are just not ready to absorb the people who are displaced."

 

A 55-year-old man pronounced dead following violent incident in Negev
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 11:05 AM
Lapid asks police commissioner to not 'thwart' Tel Aviv demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 10:23 AM
Bathing prohibited on Tel Aviv, Herzliya beaches due to pollution
By YUVAL BAGNO , MOSHE COHEN
12/20/2024 09:41 AM
Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA aid agency, minister says
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 09:05 AM
Cabinet not presented with details on Yemen strikes, did not approve it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2024 08:54 AM
Lawsuit alleges US failed to evacuate Palestinian Americans in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 05:09 AM
FAA banning drone flights over New Jersey, New York sites
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 04:58 AM
Iraqi foreign minister: 'ISIS is expanding its areas of control'
By MAARIV
12/20/2024 04:38 AM
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 03:51 AM
Biden to meet with Pope Francis in January
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 01:06 AM
US troops in Syria are more than twice as many as stated
By REUTERS
12/20/2024 12:29 AM
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Tulkarm terrorist network head in drone strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2024 09:42 PM
Former UK Labour minister Mandelson picked by Starmer as US ambassador
By REUTERS
12/19/2024 09:37 PM
Top US diplomat Barbara Leaf to head to Damascus - report
By WALLA!
12/19/2024 09:23 PM
PMO Hostage Admin. on deal progress: Conditions have improved, we're hoping for a breakthough
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/19/2024 09:10 PM