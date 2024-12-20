Large-scale refugee returns could overwhelm Syria, UN migration agency chief warns

Large-scale returns of refugees to Syria could overwhelm the country and even stoke conflict at a fragile moment following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, the head of the UN migration agency told reporters on Friday.

"We believe that millions of people returning would create conflict within an already fragile society," said Amy Pope, director-general of the International Organization for Migration, told a Geneva press briefing after a trip to the country. "We are not promoting large-scale returns. The communities, frankly, are just not ready to absorb the people who are displaced."