US decides to lift $10 million bounty on Syrian HTS leader al-Julani

The US has decided to remove the $10 million bounty on the head of Abu Mohammad al-Julani, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization, according to Barbara Leaf, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

Leaf, who met with al-Julani in Damascus today, stated that he pledged not to allow terrorist organizations to operate within Syrian territory or pose threats to the US or neighboring countries.

As a result, she said, the US will lift the bounty on his head. Al-Julani had previously been designated a terrorist by the US government due to his past activities with al-Qaeda, and a $10 million reward was offered for information leading to his capture.