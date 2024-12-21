The Lebanese Armed Forces took control of a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine command site in Sultan Yacoub in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday.
Lebanese army takes control of PFLP command site in Lebanon - report
