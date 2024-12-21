Islamist terrorists in northwest Pakistan kill 16 security personnel, police officer says

Sixteen security personnel were killed in northwest Pakistan in an attack by Islamist terrorists early on Saturday, a senior police official in the South Waziristan region said, as Islamist fighters step up their assaults on the security forces.

Another eight personnel were injured in the attack on a security forces post, which took place at 2 a.m. (2100 GMT on Friday), police deputy superintendent Hidayat Ullah told Reuters.

"A search operation is under way in the area," he added, saying the attackers had used light and heavy weapons.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, giving a higher figure for the number of security personnel killed.

"At least 35 security personnel were killed and 15 injured in the attack," the group said in a WhatsApp channel broadcast. It did not say whether any of its fighters had been killed.