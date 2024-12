The IDF has reportedly established military positions in Tel Qurs Al-Nafl in the Quneitra governate of southern Syria, Hezbollah-affiliated news network Al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

Israeli soldiers were also reported to be in the Syria town of Al-Rafid, also in the Quneitra governate, near the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, Hezbollah-affiliated network Al-Manar noted.