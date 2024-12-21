Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump taps 'Apprentice' producer as UK special envoy

By REUTERS

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he had selected the producer of his long-running reality television show, "The Apprentice," to be his administration’s special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Mark Burnett, 64, created the show, which made Trump internationally famous for firing a succession of contestants vying for roles in his businesses. The British native also created or produced "Survivor," "Shark Tank" and other shows and was the chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group.

Trump had previously selected businessman Warren Stephens to be his ambassador to the UK. Britain’s government on Friday named Peter Mandelson as its new ambassador to the US with a mission of wooing Trump, avoiding a trade war and keeping the two countries aligned over Ukraine.

Over 20 civilians killed in central Mali village attacks
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 09:34 PM
Syrian authorities appoint an HTS commander as defense minister, source
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 08:53 PM
Marwan Barghouti will not be released in hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 07:49 PM
US-backed SDF say five of its fighters killed after Turkish-backed force
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 07:33 PM
Biden signs stopgap bill into law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 07:13 PM
IDF driver injured in car accident while on duty
By AVI ASHKENAZI
12/21/2024 06:04 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 05:57 PM
IDF investigates failed interception of missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 03:38 PM
IAF intercepts drone near Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:59 PM
IDF establishes military positions in Quneitra government, Syria's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:40 PM
Ben-Gvir calls to return hostages by 'settling the entire Gaza Strip'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 02:00 PM
Syria's new rulers name Asaad al-Shibani as foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 01:25 PM
Movement of Houthi leaders restricted due to fear of Israeli retaliation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 01:11 PM
Islamist terrorists in northwest Pakistan kill 16 security personnel
By REUTERS
12/21/2024 01:04 PM
Iranian embassy staff member killed after Damascus shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2024 12:41 PM