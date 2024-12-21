Trump taps 'Apprentice' producer as UK special envoy

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he had selected the producer of his long-running reality television show, "The Apprentice," to be his administration’s special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Mark Burnett, 64, created the show, which made Trump internationally famous for firing a succession of contestants vying for roles in his businesses. The British native also created or produced "Survivor," "Shark Tank" and other shows and was the chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group.

Trump had previously selected businessman Warren Stephens to be his ambassador to the UK. Britain’s government on Friday named Peter Mandelson as its new ambassador to the US with a mission of wooing Trump, avoiding a trade war and keeping the two countries aligned over Ukraine.