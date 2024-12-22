Some progress made on hostage deal, yet substantial difficulties remain, sources tell 'Post'

There is some progress in hostage deal negotiations, however ther are substantial difficulties on the path to a deal, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

There are gaps - some of which can be bridged, and some are very difficult, the sources told the Post, a week after there were optimistic indications from several reports that a deal could be reached.

Despite this, the sources emphasize that some progress was made in the past week, and in a few cases, the gaps have narrowed, but as previously said, there are still quite a few difficulties.

On Sunday, the security cabinet met for a discussion in the North, and like last week, the ministers were not updated on the talks for the deal as part of Netanyahu's attempt to limit as much as possible those who know what is really happening in the closed rooms.