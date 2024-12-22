Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hamas terrorist operating in humanitarian area of Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force struck a Hamas terrorist who was operating in the humanitarian zone within Khan Yunis, the IDF announced on Sunday evening.

It added that prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law," the IDF said. 



