US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said he was appointing Bo Hines, who previously ran to represent a North Carolina district in Congress, as executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets that will be chaired by incoming crypto czar David Sacks.
Trump appoints Bo Hines to presidential council on digital assets
