Trump picks billionaire Stephen Feinberg to be deputy defense secretary

President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would nominate billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to serve as deputy secretary of defense.

Feinberg is the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity firm he co-founded in 1992. He served on an intelligence advisory board during Trump's 2017-2021 White House term.

Feinberg would serve as the No. 2 official at the Pentagon under Trump's choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host who faces questions about allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct. Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing.