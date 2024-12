Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday he agreed with Syria's de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa on cooperating to counter the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Syria to Jordan.

"This danger still exists because the smuggling forces are still present. We also agreed to cooperate on this," he told Al Jazeera TV.

Earlier, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced on X/Twitter that Safadi will visit Damascus on Monday and meet with al-Sharaa.