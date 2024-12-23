A Russian delegation headed by deputy prime ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelev has arrived in Tehran for a visit that includes a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.
Russian delegation arrives in Iran for meeting with president, TASS reports
