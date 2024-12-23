Jerusalem Post
Russian delegation arrives in Iran for meeting with president, TASS reports

By REUTERS

A Russian delegation headed by deputy prime ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelev has arrived in Tehran for a visit that includes a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

Knesset approves extending state of emergency in Israel for another year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2024 05:20 AM
Biden vetoes bill adding new judges to courts following Trump's win
By REUTERS
12/24/2024 04:24 AM
Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever
By REUTERS
12/24/2024 12:28 AM
Trial for suspect in second Trump assassination attempt delayed
By REUTERS
12/24/2024 12:22 AM
Fatah bans Al Jazeera from operating in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 10:41 PM
Coalition heads meet to initiate process of removing attorney general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 08:56 PM
UNIFIL calls on Israeli army to withdraw from southern Lebanon
By MAARIV
12/23/2024 08:42 PM
Erdogan says Turkey in close dialogue with Syria's de facto leader
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 08:16 PM
Police neutralize two grenades used by Hamas in Oct 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 08:11 PM
Levin leaves coalition meeting over judicial overhaul disagreement
By YAKI ADAMKER
12/23/2024 07:31 PM
Qatar wants to invest in Syrian sectors
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 03:38 PM
PIJ terrorist arrested on suspicion of manufacturing weapons in Kalkilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 03:32 PM
Some gaps have narrowed in elusive Gaza ceasefire deal, sides say
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 02:05 PM
IDF troops unearth over 100 explosives, 20 launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 01:58 PM
Wall to be built allowing function of Sderot-Ashkelon train line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 01:08 PM