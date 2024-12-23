Only 12 out of the "meagre" 34 aid trucks carrying food and water were given permission over the past two-and-a-half months to enter northern Gaza due to alleged "delays and systematic obstructions by the Israeli military," UK-based Oxfam International claimed on Sunday.
Oxfam: Only 12 aid trucks allowed into northern Gaza amid delays
