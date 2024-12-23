The Lebanese Finance Ministry drafted a law for approval by the Cabinet and Parliament seeking to grant tax and duty exemptions for individuals whose property was damaged by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, Lebanese state National News Agency reported on Thursday.
Tax relief proposed in Lebanon for Israeli attack-damaged properties
By REUTERS12/24/2024 04:24 AM
By REUTERS12/24/2024 12:28 AM
By REUTERS12/24/2024 12:22 AM
By MAARIV12/23/2024 08:42 PM
By REUTERS12/23/2024 08:16 PM
By YAKI ADAMKER12/23/2024 07:31 PM
By REUTERS12/23/2024 03:38 PM
By REUTERS12/23/2024 02:05 PM