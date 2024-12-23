Jerusalem Post
Erdogan says Turkey in close dialogue with Syria's de facto leader

By REUTERS

Turkey is in close dialogue with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding visits to Syria will increase from now on.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey would provide the Syrian people with all the support they needed to consolidate their gains.

"In the future of Syria and our region, there is no place for any terrorist organisation, including Daesh and the PKK," he said, adding Turkey's unwavering line is to protect Syria's territorial integrity and unity under all circumstances.

