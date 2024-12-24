Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden vetoes bill adding new judges to courts following Trump's win

By REUTERS

Democratic US President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that lawmakers in his party began to abandon after Republican President-elect Donald Trump won the Nov. 5 election and chance to name the first batch of judges.

The outgoing president made good on a veto threat issued two days before the bill on Dec. 12 passed the Republican-led US House of Representatives, dooming what would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990.

Knesset approves extending state of emergency in Israel for another year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2024 05:20 AM
Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever
By REUTERS
12/24/2024 12:28 AM
Trial for suspect in second Trump assassination attempt delayed
By REUTERS
12/24/2024 12:22 AM
Fatah bans Al Jazeera from operating in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 10:41 PM
Coalition heads meet to initiate process of removing attorney general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 08:56 PM
UNIFIL calls on Israeli army to withdraw from southern Lebanon
By MAARIV
12/23/2024 08:42 PM
Erdogan says Turkey in close dialogue with Syria's de facto leader
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 08:16 PM
Police neutralize two grenades used by Hamas in Oct 7 massacre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 08:11 PM
Levin leaves coalition meeting over judicial overhaul disagreement
By YAKI ADAMKER
12/23/2024 07:31 PM
Qatar wants to invest in Syrian sectors
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 03:38 PM
PIJ terrorist arrested on suspicion of manufacturing weapons in Kalkilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 03:32 PM
Some gaps have narrowed in elusive Gaza ceasefire deal, sides say
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 02:05 PM
IDF troops unearth over 100 explosives, 20 launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 01:58 PM
Wall to be built allowing function of Sderot-Ashkelon train line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 01:08 PM
Alleged Israeli strikes reported in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 12:41 PM