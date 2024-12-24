Biden vetoes bill adding new judges to courts following Trump's win

Democratic US President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that lawmakers in his party began to abandon after Republican President-elect Donald Trump won the Nov. 5 election and chance to name the first batch of judges.

The outgoing president made good on a veto threat issued two days before the bill on Dec. 12 passed the Republican-led US House of Representatives, dooming what would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990.