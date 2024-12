The Home Front Command will test warning sirens in the Jordan Valley, the military announced on Wednesday.

Sirens will be tested at 9:50 a.m. in Kalia, at 10:10 a.m. in Almog, at 10:30 a.m. in Vered Jericho, and at 11:10 a.m. in Mitzpe Shalem.

If a real siren is sounded at the same time, all other warning systems (apps, Red Alert, etc.), will also activate.