Biden marks first night of Hanukkah with lighting of White House Menorah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden marked the first night of Hanukkah on Wednesday evening with the lighting of the "White House Menorah," made from wood taken from the foundation of the White House, Biden stated on X/Twitter.

"Two years ago, Jill and I introduced the first-ever White House Menorah made from historic wood sourced from the foundation," Biden wrote. "As Hanukkah begins, it is displayed to make clear that the history of the Jewish life is woven into the fabric of America. Like this menorah, it's permanent." 



