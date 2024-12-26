Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel eliminates senior West Bank terrorists in two-day operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Border Police completed a two-day joint counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, the military said on Thursday morning.

During the operation, an Israel Air Force aircraft struck a number of armed terrorist cells on several occasions, the IDF added.

The military identified the terrorists it killed as Qusai Amin Ibrahim Oqasha, a senior terrorist in the Tulkarm terrorist network. Oqasha replaced the terrorist Tarek Doush, who was eliminated last week in a joint IDF and Shin Bet aerial strike.

Along with Oqasha, the terrorists Jomaa Salam Ubaid and Imran Harun, another senior terrorist in the network, were reportedly killed.

The IDF added that its soldiers killed two additional terrorists during "close-quarter encounters." The forces also "dismantled dozens of improvised explosive devices hidden beneath roads, apprehended a number of suspects, and confiscated weapons."



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Biden marks first night of Hanukkah with lighting of White House Menorah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2024 07:50 AM
Trump nominates Miami-Dade official as ambassador to Panama
By REUTERS
12/25/2024 10:51 PM
Bethlehem municipality downplays Christmas celebrations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 10:33 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 09:31 PM
Mozambique police commander says 33 dead, 1,500 escaped in Maputo prison riot
By REUTERS
12/25/2024 08:57 PM
Netanyahu at candle-lighting: The Houthis will learn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 08:16 PM
Nahal Oz observer families to receive access to full recordings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 08:10 PM
Houthis launch drone into Israel, crashes in open area near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 05:56 PM
Judges urge speeding up Netanyahu testimony - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 04:09 PM
Halevi calls to accelerate timeline of investigation into October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 03:35 PM
IDF responds to Syrian protesters with warning fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 03:24 PM
Hamas accuses Israel of rejecting the hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 02:27 PM
Fire department order Or Chaya seminary closed after 48 people injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2024 12:55 PM
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq
By REUTERS
12/25/2024 11:29 AM
At least 46 killed in Pakistani bombardment in Afghanistan, Taliban says
By REUTERS
12/25/2024 11:24 AM