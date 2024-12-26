Israel eliminates senior West Bank terrorists in two-day operation

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Border Police completed a two-day joint counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, the military said on Thursday morning.

During the operation, an Israel Air Force aircraft struck a number of armed terrorist cells on several occasions, the IDF added.

The military identified the terrorists it killed as Qusai Amin Ibrahim Oqasha, a senior terrorist in the Tulkarm terrorist network. Oqasha replaced the terrorist Tarek Doush, who was eliminated last week in a joint IDF and Shin Bet aerial strike.

Along with Oqasha, the terrorists Jomaa Salam Ubaid and Imran Harun, another senior terrorist in the network, were reportedly killed.

The IDF added that its soldiers killed two additional terrorists during "close-quarter encounters." The forces also "dismantled dozens of improvised explosive devices hidden beneath roads, apprehended a number of suspects, and confiscated weapons."