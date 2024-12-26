Israeli airstrike hits Sana'a, Hodeidah during Houthi leader's speech, sources confirm

In the middle of a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, Israeli airstrikes hit Sana'a and Hodeidah on Thursday.

The strikes targeted the main airport runway, control tower, and aircraft in Sana'a International Airport. Images broadcast by Sky News Arabia show fires and damage to the airport.

Strikes also hit the Haziz powerplant and the Hodeidah port, powerplant, and oil refineries, according to Al Hadath.

Around seven strikes were reported in Sana'a and three in Hodeidah, with dozens of aircraft being spotted in the air.

Sources confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that the IDF carried out the strike with the United States knowledge. A Houthi follower wears a vest portraying the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi during a parade held as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

These strikes come after persistent missile attacks on Tel Aviv, during which one missile impacted, causing damage and injuries.

This is a developing story.