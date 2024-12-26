Jerusalem Post
Hochul directs police to investigate Long Island Nazi Swastikas

By MICHAEL STARR

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced last Thursday that the New York State Police would investigate the widespread graffiti of Nazi symbols at Long Island's Shadmoor State Park.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons shared on social media that signs throughout the park had been vandalized with the Nazi paramilitary Schutzstaffel double "S" symbol and the Nazi Swastika, one of which was accompanied with the words "the Jew" in German. Hochul said that the graffiti had since been removed.

"Antisemitism will never be tolerated in New York, and we will confront it whenever it rears its ugly head," said Hochul.

The Jewish Center organized a solidarity rally at the Montauk Gazebo last Thursday in response to the vandalism.

