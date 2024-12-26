Two Jewish Brits nominated to be Labour peers in House of Lords

Two UK Jews were nominated by the Labor Party last Friday to serve as peers in the British House of Lords, according to the Jewish Labour Movement and Labour Friends of Israel.

JLM Chair Mike Katz said in a statement that his nomination was an honor and would continue to combat high levels of antisemitism in his new role. Katz praised Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a partner in the fight against antisemitism that plagued the party.

LFI welcomed the nomination of its former director and ex-MP Luciana Berger. The group also congratulated former LFI chair and former MP Steve McCabe on the news he would be elevated to the House of Lords