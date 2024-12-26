El Al suspends flights to Moscow following downing of Azerbaijani plane by Russian air defence

El Al is suspending its operations on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route for the coming week in light of developments in Russian airspace, the airline announced on Thursday.

Aviation officials attribute the decision to the crash of the Azerbaijani passenger plane on Wednesday, which is increasingly believed to have been caused by a Russian air defense system that attempted to shoot down Ukrainian drones.

A new assessment of the situation will be conducted next week, and a decision will be made as to whether operations on the route will resume.