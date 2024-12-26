Israeli, US officials: Chances of reaching deal before Trump's inauguration are slim

Israeli and American officials said on Thursday that the chances of reaching a deal to release the hostages and establish a ceasefire in Gaza before President-elect Trump is sworn in on January 20 are slim.

Trump has threatened “hell in the Middle East” if Hamas does not release the hostages held in Gaza by January 20.

Talks over a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal are ongoing, but negotiators are "waiting for an update" after the Israeli team left Qatar for consultations earlier this week, an official informed of the negotiations told The Jerusalem Post.

"There are still some gaps" to iron out, the official added.