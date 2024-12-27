A Palestinian Security Services officer was killed in the West Bank city of Jenin amid clashes between Palestinian Authority forces and terrorists, Arab media reported on Thursday evening, citing PSS Spokesperson Anwar Rajab.
Palestinian Security Services officer killed in Jenin amid clashes with terrorists
By REUTERS12/27/2024 01:10 AM
By AMICHAI STEIN , WALLA!12/26/2024 08:56 PM
By REUTERS12/26/2024 08:38 PM
By REUTERS12/26/2024 04:34 PM
By REUTERS12/26/2024 03:25 PM
By REUTERS12/26/2024 03:15 PM
By REUTERS12/26/2024 12:41 PM