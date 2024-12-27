Jerusalem Post
British PM Keir Starmer's brother dies aged 60

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's younger brother Nick has died after struggling with cancer, a Downing Street spokesman said on Friday.

"Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26th after battling cancer," the spokesman said.

Starmer, 62, paid tribute to his brother, describing him as a "wonderful man".

"He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour. We will miss him very much," Starmer said.

Nick Starmer grew up with learning disabilities and Keir, who was the second of four siblings, would get into fights as a child with anyone who bullied his brother, according to a biography of the prime minister published this year.

