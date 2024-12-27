Investigation reveals that Capt. (res.) Amit Levi was killed battling terrorists in Gaza

Captain (res.) Amit Levi, 35, from kibbutz Shomria, was killed while fighting terrorists in Gaza while leading his soldiers in a search for a building that was being used for terrorist activity and where explosives were planted, Maariv reported Friday evening.

Levi's family was informed of the circumstances of his death Friday morning.

Levi's death was announced on Thursday by the IDF, however, the circumstances of his death were only later revealed.

Levi was a fighter in the 6551st Patrol Battalion of the 551st Brigade.