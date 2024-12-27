Jerusalem Post
Turkey to allow pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader

By REUTERS

Turkey has decided to allow parliament's pro-Kurdish DEM Party to hold face-to-face talks with militant leader Abdullah Ocalan on his island prison, the party said on Friday, setting up the first such visit in nearly a decade.

DEM requested the visit last month, soon after a key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan expanded on a proposal to end the 40-year-old conflict between the state and Ocalan's outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Ocalan has been serving an expanded life sentence in a prison on the island of Imrali, south of Istanbul, since his capture 25 years ago.

New York's Bryant Park holiday market in flames
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 07:34 PM
US: Likely Azerbaijan Airlines downed by Russian air defense
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:58 PM
Bashar al-Assad's uncle Rifaat flew from Beirut to Dubai
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:27 PM
Injured UN worker evacuated to Jordan after Yemen airport strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 05:31 PM
Investigation reveals that Capt. (res.) Amit Levi was killed in battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 05:03 PM
Sirens sound in Nir Am, after projectile crosses from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 04:49 PM
British PM Keir Starmer's brother dies aged 60
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 04:36 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son accuses courts of bias
By YOAV ITIEL
12/27/2024 04:20 PM
Russia fines TikTok 3 million roubles over legal violations, court says
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 03:22 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 03:20 PM
High air pollution expected in Negev, Arava
By MAARIV
12/27/2024 01:00 PM
IDF warns public of risk of unexploded ordnance in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 01:00 PM
Jerusalem DA withdraws terrorism charges from four east JLM residents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 12:07 PM
South Korea's spy agency says N. Korean soldier captured in Ukraine died
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 11:31 AM
Palestinian officer killed in Jenin amid clashes with terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 10:00 AM