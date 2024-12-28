Jerusalem Post
WHO says northern Gaza hospital 'out of service' due to IDF activity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2024 04:00

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Kamal Adwan Hospital in in the northern Gaza Strip, is "out of service" due to IDF operations against Hamas in the area.

"Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said, and that "60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators."

The IDF announced that fighters from 401st Brigade raided the area following preliminary intelligence information about the presence of Hamas terrorists and their activity there.

