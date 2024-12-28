Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Cyber attack on Italy's Foreign Ministry, airports claimed by pro-Russian hacker group

By REUTERS

Hackers targeted around ten official websites in Italy on Saturday, including the websites of the Foreign Ministry and Milan's two airports, putting them out of action temporarily, the country's cyber security agency said.

The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed the cyber attack on Telegram, saying Italy's "Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response".

A spokesperson for Italy's cyber security agency said it was plausible that the so-called "Distributed Denial of Service" (DDoS) attack could be linked to the pro-Russian group.

In such attacks, hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it.

The spokesperson said the agency provided quick assistance to the institutions and firms targeted and that the attack's impact was "mitigated" in less than two hours.

Another PA security services officer killed in Jenin, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 12:12 PM
Israel Police arrest suspect in murder of 20-year-old in Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 11:09 AM
Police detain five demonstrators outside Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 10:29 AM
Hamas-run Gaza health min. claims IDF arrested Gaza hospital director
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 09:54 AM
WHO says northern Gaza hospital 'out of service' due to IDF activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 03:59 AM
Trump to become the first elected politician with two state visits
By REUTERS
12/28/2024 12:21 AM
US intelligence points to misidentification of Azerbaijani plane
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 09:49 PM
Israel reportedly to pursue a broader campaign against Houthis - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 09:07 PM
US: Likely Azerbaijan Airlines downed by Russian air defense
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:58 PM
Turkey to allow pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:55 PM
Bashar al-Assad's uncle Rifaat flew from Beirut to Dubai
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:27 PM
Investigation reveals that Capt. (res.) Amit Levi was killed in battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 05:03 PM
Sirens sound in Nir Am, after projectile crosses from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 04:49 PM
British PM Keir Starmer's brother dies aged 60
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 04:36 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son accuses courts of bias
By YOAV ITIEL
12/27/2024 04:20 PM