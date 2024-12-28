Jerusalem Post
Elon Musk vows ‘war’ over H-1B visa program amid rift with some Trump supporters

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2024 21:21

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, vowed to go to "war" to defend the H-1B visa program for foreign tech workers late on Friday amid a dispute between President-elect Donald Trump's longtime supporters and his most recently acquired backers from the tech industry.

In a post on social media platform X, Musk said, "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B."

"I will go to war on this issue, the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend," he added.

Musk, a naturalized US citizen born in South Africa, has held an H-1B visa, and his electric car company, Tesla, obtained 724 of the visas this year. H-1B visas are typically for three-year periods, though holders can extend them or apply for green cards.

