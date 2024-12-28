Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Suicide bomber kills police commander in southern Iran - media reports

By REUTERS

A suicide bomber killed the head of police intelligence in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Lengeh on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.

The unidentified bomber was also killed, and another police officer was injured in the attack outside a police headquarters in the Gulf port city, the media reports said.

The attack came days ahead of the anniversary of two suicide bombings on January 3 in which nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial in southeastern Iran for top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone. Islamic State claimed those two suicide bombings.

Netanyahu to not appear in court on Monday due to prostate operation
By AMICHAI STEIN
12/28/2024 10:34 PM
Syria's head of intelligence says security institution to be restructure
By REUTERS
12/28/2024 10:19 PM
Over 68,000 displaced Israelis to receive extended state-funded housing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 09:28 PM
Elon Musk vows ‘war’ over H-1B visa program
By REUTERS
12/28/2024 09:20 PM
Qatari Prime Minister meets with Hamas delegation
By WALLA!
12/28/2024 08:29 PM
Two hikers, father and daughter, stuck in Samar River in Judaean Desert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 08:17 PM
Turkish FM discusses cooperation with new Syrian admin with Blinken
By REUTERS
12/28/2024 06:25 PM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities, Jerusalem areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 04:09 PM
US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 04:01 PM
Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan over passenger plane incident
By REUTERS
12/28/2024 03:39 PM
Pro-Russia hacking group claims cyber attacks on Italy
By REUTERS
12/28/2024 02:25 PM
Another PA security services officer killed in Jenin, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 12:12 PM
Israel Police arrest suspect in murder of 20-year-old in Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 11:09 AM
Police detain five demonstrators outside Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 10:29 AM
WHO says northern Gaza hospital 'out of service' due to IDF activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2024 03:59 AM