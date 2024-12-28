Suicide bomber kills police commander in southern Iran - media reports

A suicide bomber killed the head of police intelligence in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Lengeh on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.

The unidentified bomber was also killed, and another police officer was injured in the attack outside a police headquarters in the Gulf port city, the media reports said.

The attack came days ahead of the anniversary of two suicide bombings on January 3 in which nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial in southeastern Iran for top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone. Islamic State claimed those two suicide bombings.