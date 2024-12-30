Jerusalem Post
US disburses $3.4 billion in budget aid for Ukraine, Yellen says

By REUTERS
DECEMBER 30, 2024 15:26

The United States has sent $3.4 billion in additional budget aid to Ukraine, giving the war-torn country critical resources amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

Yellen said in a statement the direct budget assistance, provided in coordination with the US Agency for International Development and the State Department, marked the final disbursement under the 2024 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.

A US official said the funding brings the total in US budget aid to Ukraine to just over $30 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Most of those funds are used to keep Ukraine's government running by paying salaries to teachers and other state employees.

