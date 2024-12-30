Tel Aviv Stock Exchange moves to Monday to Friday trading

Israel's Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has approved a transition to Monday to Friday trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The previous trading was from Sunday to Thursday. Friday's trading, however, will end at 2 p.m. so that Shabbat will still be observed.

Smotrich visited the Stock Exchange on Monday, Israeli media reported. His representative said that the switching of the trading days is to "adapt the Israeli capital market to international standards," Ynet reported. Smotrich was hosted by the Stock Exchange's CEO Itay Ben-Zeev during his visit, Maariv reported.

Change to happen in over a year

The change is expected to take effect in early 2026. The move to change trading days also received broad support from both local and international market players, the Maariv report added, where positive feedback was received in the decision that emphasized advantages, such as:

Improved accessibility for global investors - adapting trading days to global standards will allow foreign investors to operate more easily in the local market. Increased contribution to more accurate pricing and improved market efficiency. Integration into international stock market indices - increasing the chance of future integration of Israeli securities into leading world indices.

Finance Minister and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, December 9, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"During the difficult and long war in the country's history, the Israel Stock Exchange demonstrated impressive resilience, strength, and growth," Ben-Zeev said, according to Maariv.