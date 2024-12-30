Jerusalem Post
Israel, at UN, warns Houthis risk sharing the same fate as Hamas, Hezbollah

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2024 20:12

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations issued on Monday what he called a final warning to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants to halt their missile attacks on Israel, saying they otherwise risked the same "miserable fate" as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria's Bashar al-Assad if they persisted.

He also warned Tehran that Israel has the ability to strike any target in the Middle East, including in Iran, adding that Israel would not tolerate attacks by Iranian proxies.

"To the Houthis, perhaps you have not been paying attention to what has happened to the Middle East over the past year. Well, allow me to remind you what has happened to Hamas, to Hezbollah, to Assad, to all those who have attempted to destroy us. Let this be your final warning. This is not a threat. It is a promise. You will share the same miserable fate," Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon told the UN Security Council.

Speaking before the meeting, Danon told reporters: "Israel will defend its people. If 2,000 kilometers is not enough to separate our children from the terror, let me assure you, it will not be enough to protect their terror from our strengths."



