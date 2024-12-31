Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships

Israeli players have been barred from next month's World Indoor Bowls Championships in England after a campaign by pro-Palestinian groups.

The decision was condemned by a local parliamentarian and Jewish representatives.

The World Bowls Tour said in a statement the involvement of Israeli bowlers at the Scottish International Open in August had produced "a significant escalation in related political concerns.

"As a result of the intensity of the situation, the WBT Board, in consultation with our event partners and other relevant stakeholders, has made the difficult decision to withdraw the invitation for Israel to participate in the forthcoming World Indoor Championships," it added.