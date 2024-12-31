Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships

By REUTERS

 Israeli players have been barred from next month's World Indoor Bowls Championships in England after a campaign by pro-Palestinian groups.

The decision was condemned by a local parliamentarian and Jewish representatives.

The World Bowls Tour said in a statement the involvement of Israeli bowlers at the Scottish International Open in August had produced "a significant escalation in related political concerns.

"As a result of the intensity of the situation, the WBT Board, in consultation with our event partners and other relevant stakeholders, has made the difficult decision to withdraw the invitation for Israel to participate in the forthcoming World Indoor Championships," it added.

Police Internal Investigations Department requests IPS chief's phone
By WALLA!
12/31/2024 04:56 PM
Eyal Golan most popular performer on radio in 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2024 01:19 PM
Iran appoints new representative to OPEC, SHANA says
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 09:50 AM
Russia launches attack on Kyiv, hits infrastructure in Ukraine's north
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 08:47 AM
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 02:37 AM
Iraq keen on returning diplomatic mission to Damascus, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 10:20 PM
Biden orders closure of US government agencies on Jan. 9 over Jimmy Carter's death
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:50 PM
IAF intercepts two rockets from Gaza as sirens sound on Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:47 PM
Sara Netanyahu has coronavirus, delaying return to Israel from Miami
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:38 PM
Too early to jump to conclusions over German Christmas market attack, minister says
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:18 PM
Hamas fires one rocket from central Gaza toward Kissufim, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:07 PM
MK Yitzhak Pindrus draws outrage over IDF casualties comment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 07:10 PM
UNSC convenes emergency session on Houthi attacks on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:19 PM
IDF Chief of Staff lights Hanukkah candles with injured soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 05:16 PM
Argentine judge rules charges against singer Liam Payne's manager
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 04:45 PM