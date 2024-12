Justice Minister Yariv Levin will reportedly convene the Judicial Selection Committee next Tuesday, Ynet reported.

The committee will likely discuss the objections against the candidacy of Interim Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit for the position of President of the Supreme Court, Ynet noted.

This follows the High Court of Justice's ruling last Thursday that Levin must hold a vote to appoint a permanent Chief Justice by January 16.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.