The NYPD announced that the woman who was killed when a man intentionally set fire to her on the New York City subway car has been identified as 61-year-old Debrina Kawam.

The suspect, Sebastian Zapeta Calil, a 33-year-old undocumented migrant, was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree murder and arson.

CNN reported that the New York City Office of the Medical Examiner determined that Kawam died in a homicide from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.