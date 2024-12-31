Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US soldier charged with selling stolen confidential phone records

By REUTERS

Federal authorities on Monday unsealed an indictment accusing a US Army soldier of selling and attempting to sell stolen confidential phone records.

Cameron John Wagenius was arrested on December 20 and charged in the courthouse for the Western District of Texas in Waco with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records information, according to court records, which did not specify his rank or where he was stationed.

The court records did not give specifics about the allegations but cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs said on his website that Wagenius went by the name “Kiberphant0m” online and shared claims of multiple hacks, including call records allegedly related to Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump.

Dozens of activists call for Jewish settlement of south Lebanon
By YOAV ITIEL
12/31/2024 08:34 PM
Syria’s foreign minister receives a phone call from Egypt
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 08:07 PM
NYPD identify 61-year-old victim of subway immolation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2024 08:04 PM
Yariv Levin to convene Judicial Selection Committee next Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2024 07:13 PM
Strong winds cause damage to IAF helicopter, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2024 06:42 PM
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 05:49 PM
Police Internal Investigations Department requests IPS chief's phone
By WALLA!
12/31/2024 04:56 PM
Eyal Golan most popular performer on radio in 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2024 01:19 PM
Iran appoints new representative to OPEC, SHANA says
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 09:50 AM
Russia launches attack on Kyiv, hits infrastructure in Ukraine's north
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 08:47 AM
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon
By REUTERS
12/31/2024 02:37 AM
Iraq keen on returning diplomatic mission to Damascus, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 10:20 PM
Biden orders closure of US government agencies on Jan. 9 over Jimmy Carter's death
By REUTERS
12/30/2024 08:50 PM
IAF intercepts two rockets from Gaza as sirens sound on Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:47 PM
Sara Netanyahu has coronavirus, delaying return to Israel from Miami
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2024 08:38 PM