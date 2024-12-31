US soldier charged with selling stolen confidential phone records

Federal authorities on Monday unsealed an indictment accusing a US Army soldier of selling and attempting to sell stolen confidential phone records.

Cameron John Wagenius was arrested on December 20 and charged in the courthouse for the Western District of Texas in Waco with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records information, according to court records, which did not specify his rank or where he was stationed.

The court records did not give specifics about the allegations but cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs said on his website that Wagenius went by the name “Kiberphant0m” online and shared claims of multiple hacks, including call records allegedly related to Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump.