Jerusalem Post
Dozens of activists call for Jewish settlement of south Lebanon during tour near border

By YOAV ITIEL
Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2024 20:37

Dozens of activists in the Uri Safon movement called for Jewish settlement in southern Lebanon on Tuesday during a ceremony in the Hanita Forest under the title "Passing the Torch to the Settlers of the Renewed Lebanon Region." 

Movement members toured near the Lebanon border and called on the government to take active steps to establish settlements in southern Lebanon.

The movement members stated, "Just as in the days of the Maccabees, who initially operated as a small group with a great idea of driving out the enemy and restoring sovereignty to the people of Israel, we, too, call out to our leaders. The people of Israel have moral, historical, and security justification to control southern Lebanon. Only settlement will bring security to the north and convey determination and strength to our enemies."

