At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

By REUTERS

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank off the coast, the national guard said on Thursday.

The boats sank in waters off the city of Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Last month, Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of about 30 other migrants in two separate incidents, after their boat sank while they were sailing towards Europe.

The national guard said on Thursday that the coast guard rescued 87 people who were on the same two boats that sank off Sfax.

Tunisia is grappling with an unprecedented migration crisis and has replaced Libya as the major departure point for both Tunisians and people from elsewhere in Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

PM Netanyahu expected to remain in hospital for additional night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 04:05 PM
Explosions heard in Damascus Syria during strike - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 03:44 PM
Hamas official says hostage deal talks have 'great chance of succeeding'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 02:39 PM
Zelensky says Ukraine is preparing to resume diplomatic ties with Syria
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 02:33 PM
Security forces demolish home of terrorist responsible for a 2023 attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:40 PM
Iran plans on transferring millions to Hezbollah on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:20 PM
IAF intercepts rocket launched at Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:07 PM
S. Korea police SWAT team search ruling party office after bomb threat
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 06:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Cobb, California, USGS says
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 05:32 AM
New Orleans terror attack and Cybertruck explosion may be related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 01:31 AM
Syrian foreign minister arrives in Saudi Arabia with delegation
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 10:08 PM
Several dead in shooting incident in Montenegro, including two children
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 09:18 PM
Khamenei tweets al-Aqsa Mosque is greatest in Muslim world
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 08:47 PM
Saudi Arabia executes Iranians for drugs smuggling, Tehran protests
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 08:03 PM
Hostage families block Ayalon Highway, demand hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 07:27 PM