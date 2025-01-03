US Supreme Court's Thomas will not be referred to Justice Department, judiciary says

A judicial policymaking body on Thursday rejected a request by Democratic lawmakers to refer conservative US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice to examine claims that he failed to disclose gifts and travel provided by a wealthy benefactor.

The secretary to the US Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's top policymaking body, in a pair of letters, cited amendments Thomas had made to his annual financial disclosure reports that addressed several issues raised by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson.