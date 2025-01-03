Jerusalem Post
US Supreme Court's Thomas will not be referred to Justice Department, judiciary says

By REUTERS

A judicial policymaking body on Thursday rejected a request by Democratic lawmakers to refer conservative US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice to examine claims that he failed to disclose gifts and travel provided by a wealthy benefactor.

The secretary to the US Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's top policymaking body, in a pair of letters, cited amendments Thomas had made to his annual financial disclosure reports that addressed several issues raised by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson.

Israeli injured after terrorists threw rocks at civilian bus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 12:32 AM
Israeli strike targets facilities in Syria's Aleppo, state TV says
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 11:38 PM
Police arrest two men from West Bank for assaulting Jews with clubs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 11:01 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 10:58 PM
Pro Gaza-settlement protesters arrested for marching to Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 09:08 PM
30-year-old man in critical condition after stabbing on Ben Yehuda St.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 06:38 PM
Saudi DM discusses support for political transition with Syrian FM
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 06:08 PM
Ukraine's military says it struck command post in Russia's Kursk region
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 04:34 PM
Tractor driver arrested after running over three people in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 04:21 PM
At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 03:46 PM
Security forces demolish home of terrorist responsible for a 2023 attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:40 PM
Iran plans on transferring millions to Hezbollah on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:20 PM
IAF intercepts rocket launched at Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 12:07 PM
S. Korea police SWAT team search ruling party office after bomb threat
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 06:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Cobb, California, USGS says
By REUTERS
01/02/2025 05:32 AM