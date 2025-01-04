Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: US Navy launches missiles at Houthi weapon production and storage facilities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US Navy launched Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at weapon production and storage facilities belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen on Tuesday, CENTCOM announced early Saturday.

US forces reportedly used guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Red Sea at the time of the missile precision strikes.

Israel may reduce humanitarian aid to Gaza with start of Trump's term
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 01:16 AM
IDF kills teen, wounds others in West Bank - Palestinian Health Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:28 PM
Rocket alerts sound again in Gaza border communities, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:26 PM
Lebanon's PM discusses with Syria's ruler relations between countries
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:36 PM
US approves sale of lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:33 PM
PayPal accused of racial bias against Asian Americans in funding program
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:49 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes in Ethiopia, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:33 PM
US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 05:13 PM
Israeli hostage deal delegation leaves for Qatar
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 04:16 PM
Two officers wounded in Berlin after unknown explosive detonates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 03:48 PM
Police uncover three Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
Netanyahu requests cancellation of testimony for next two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 02:47 PM
US envoy Amos Hochstein to visit Middle East next week
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/03/2025 02:32 PM
64-year-old woman injured in violent incident at Bnei Brak dental clinic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 12:53 PM
Source to 'Post': Hostage deal negotiations slowly progressing
By AMICHAI STEIN , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:29 AM