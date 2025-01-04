WATCH: US Navy launches missiles at Houthi weapon production and storage facilities

The US Navy launched Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at weapon production and storage facilities belonging to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen on Tuesday, CENTCOM announced early Saturday.
US forces reportedly used guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Red Sea at the time of the missile precision strikes.
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, operating in the Red Sea, launch Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at Iranian-backed Houthi command and control, weapon production and storage facilities in Yemen on December 31st, within the… pic.twitter.com/cGLffIHVEX— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 3, 2025