Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Itamar Ben-Gvir apologizes for making Netanyahu, Bismuth to vote on closure of police stations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir apologized to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud MK Boaz Bismuth on Saturday night for having them appear physically in the Knesset to vote on the prevention of the closure of police stations and cutting police officers' salaries.

"I did some soul-searching on shabbat and realized that I was wrong when I saw the prime minister and Boaz in the plenum and we did not offset them,” Ben-Gvir stated. “I apologize to the prime minister and my friend Boaz Bismuth. From now on, we will offset the prime minister until he fully recovers, God willing.”

Netanyahu was still in the middle of recovery at Hadassah Hospital for a surgery that he recently underwent, while Bismuth was sitting shiva for the death of his mother.

The national security minister noted, however, that "We will continue to vote according to our principles until a solution is found to prevent the closure of police stations, emergency squads, and the cuts in the salaries of police officers, prison guards, and all of Israel's national security forces."

IDF conducts intel.-based strike on Hamas targets in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 08:28 PM
PM speaks with hostage Liri Albag's parents after Hamas video publicatio
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 07:48 PM
Two Israelis arrested after driving across border into Syria
By SHAKED SADEH
01/04/2025 06:56 PM
Ex-hostage Yagil Yaakov: Albag video gave me flashbacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 05:22 PM
Two rockets from Gaza launched at Israel, one falls near border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 05:16 PM
World's oldest person dies at 116
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 02:37 PM
Syria's Damascus airport to start operating international flights
By REUTERS
01/04/2025 12:53 PM
Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident on Route 70
By YOAV ETIEL
01/04/2025 02:45 AM
US Navy launches missiles at Houthi weapon production facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 01:29 AM
Rocket alerts sound again in Gaza border communities, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:26 PM
Lebanon's PM discusses with Syria's ruler relations between countries
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:36 PM
US approves sale of lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:33 PM
PayPal accused of racial bias against Asian Americans in funding program
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:49 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes in Ethiopia, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:33 PM
US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 05:13 PM