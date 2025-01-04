Itamar Ben-Gvir apologizes for making Netanyahu, Bismuth to vote on closure of police stations

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir apologized to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud MK Boaz Bismuth on Saturday night for having them appear physically in the Knesset to vote on the prevention of the closure of police stations and cutting police officers' salaries.

"I did some soul-searching on shabbat and realized that I was wrong when I saw the prime minister and Boaz in the plenum and we did not offset them,” Ben-Gvir stated. “I apologize to the prime minister and my friend Boaz Bismuth. From now on, we will offset the prime minister until he fully recovers, God willing.”

Netanyahu was still in the middle of recovery at Hadassah Hospital for a surgery that he recently underwent, while Bismuth was sitting shiva for the death of his mother.

The national security minister noted, however, that "We will continue to vote according to our principles until a solution is found to prevent the closure of police stations, emergency squads, and the cuts in the salaries of police officers, prison guards, and all of Israel's national security forces."